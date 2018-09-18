Chark caught 1-of-4 targets for 13 yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 31-20 win against the Patriots.

Chark didn't see a target in the season opener last week but played 30 of 71 offensive snaps Sunday. The 21-year-old did haul in his first career catch in the third quarter, but promptly lost a fumble. QB Blake Bortles threw 45 passes and totaled 377 yards Sunday but Chark was unable take advantage of the pass-heavy offense with Leonard Fournette (hamstring) inactive. Chark was clearly the team's No. 4 receiver Sunday behind Keelan Cole, Donte Moncrief and Dede Westbrook, and is likely to remain in that role for the near future.

