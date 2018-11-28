Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Missing first practice of week
Chark (quadriceps) won't participate in Wednesday's practice.
Chark was unable to practice Wednesday through Friday of last week before being ruled out ahead of Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Bills. The rookie wideout doesn't seem to have made any notable progress to begin Week 13 preparations, putting him at risk of missing a second straight contest this weekend against the Colts. Keelan Cole benefited the most from Chark's absence in Week 12, taking the field for 49 offensive snaps but failing to corral either of his two targets.
