Chark isn't expected to practice Wednesday due to a quadriceps injury.

There had been no previous reports that Chark suffered an injury in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Steelers, during which the rookie nabbed two of five targets for 15 yards and played 36 of the Jaguars' 69 offensive snaps (52 percent). Meanwhile, Keelan Cole played just 16 snaps (29 percent), indicating that Chark has settled in as the team's No. 3 wideout behind starters Donte Moncrief and Dede Westbrook. In order to maintain his spot in the pecking order Week 12 against the Bills, Chark must prove over the next two days that the quad issue isn't a major concern.

