Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Not ready to return to practice
The Jaguars indicated that Chark (quadriceps) would not have been able to practice Monday if the team had taken the field.
Chark missed the Jaguars last two games due to his quadriceps injury and he could miss more time. While he may practice later this week, the fact that he wouldn't have been able to practice Monday doesn't bode well for the young wideout. Keelan Cole will likely continue seeing extra reps in the No. 3 receiver slot as long as Chark remains sidelined.
