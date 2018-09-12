Chark didn't draw any targets in Sunday's 20-15 win over the Giants.

Chark did at least have some value to his team, logging 13 snaps on offense and 16 on special teams. He starts his career as the No. 4 wide receiver in a run-heavy offense, but there could be opportunity around the corner if Donte Moncrief (one catch on five targets) continues to struggle.

