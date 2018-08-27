With Marqise Lee (knee) set to be placed on IR, Chark is a candidate to see added snaps and targets this coming season, the Florida Times-Union reports.

Chark has been opening eyes this summer, but his path to targets was not especially clear before Lee's injury. While Chark may open the season a slight notch below Keelan Cole, Donte Moncrief and Dede Westbrook, it's not hard to imagine his profile in the Jacksonville offense increasing as the season rolls along, either through additional injuries or simply by establishing a strong rapport with QB Blake Bortles.