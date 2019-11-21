Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Practicing fully
After being limited at practice Wednesday, Chark (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Chark is thus slated to play Sunday against the Titans and he'll look to build on his rapport with QB Nick Foles, whose return to action in Week 11 coincided with Chark seeing a season-high 15 targets, en route to recording a 8/104/2 stat line in the Jaguars' 33-13 loss to the Colts. That volume was fueled by game flow, but Chark is, in any case, firmly on the fantasy radar, while having averaged 79.6 receiving yards per game to date.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
TNF preview, injury report updates
There are plenty of question marks on the injury report in Week 12, beginning with a Thursday...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 12, identifying risky plays,...
-
WR Preview: Play Hilton if he plays?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 12, including...
-
Week 12 TE Preview: Start Walker?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 12, including how he's handling...
-
11/21 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew previews the Week 12 AFC home games on today's podcast.
-
Week 12 QB Preview: Trust matchups?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 12 quarterback options, including...