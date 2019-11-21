Play

Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Practicing fully

After being limited at practice Wednesday, Chark (hamstring) practiced fully Thursday, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.

Chark is thus slated to play Sunday against the Titans and he'll look to build on his rapport with QB Nick Foles, whose return to action in Week 11 coincided with Chark seeing a season-high 15 targets, en route to recording a 8/104/2 stat line in the Jaguars' 33-13 loss to the Colts. That volume was fueled by game flow, but Chark is, in any case, firmly on the fantasy radar, while having averaged 79.6 receiving yards per game to date.

