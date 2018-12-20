Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Remains practice spectator
Chark (quadriceps) isn't on track to practice Thursday.
The lack of on-field activity continues a trend that has persisted since Chark first tweaked his left quadriceps in Week 11. The rookie wideout looks highly unlikely to play Sunday in Miami and could struggle to make it back for the season finale in Houston in Week 17.
