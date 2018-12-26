Chark (quadriceps) is slated to participate in practice Wednesday.

It won't be revealed until after the session concludes whether Chark was a limited or full participant, but regardless of how he's listed, it would mark the rookie's first on-field activity since he tweaked his left quadriceps in a Week 11 loss to the Steelers. Since Chark has missed the Jaguars' last five games with the injury, he may only play a bit role in the team's offensive game plan if he makes it back for Sunday's season finale in Houston.

