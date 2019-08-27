Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Returns to practice
Though Chark is still in the NFL's concussion protocol, he'll practice Tuesday,Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.
With that, the wideout appears on track to be ready to go for the Jaguars' season opener in the absence of any setbacks. Heading into the 2019 campaign, Chark figures to battle for snaps with Chris Conley and Marqise Lee behind top receiver Dede Westbrook. The 2018 second-rounder logged just 14 catches for 174 yards in 11 games last season, but with improved QB play a reasonable expectation this year with Nick Foles on board, Chark should see an uptick in production. Whether that translates to much fantasy relevance remains to be seen, however, and hinges on his ability to garner steady playing time.
