Chark (quad) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Tennessee, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Chark's continued absence leaves Keelan Cole without any competition for the No. 3 wideout role in a struggling passing offense. The rookie usurped Cole in late October and November, albeit with little to show for his victory in the job battle on the stat sheet. Chark may have a shot to make it back for Week 15 against Washington.