Chark (quad) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Tennessee, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports.

Chark's continued absence leaves Keelan Cole without any competition for the No. 3 wideout role in a struggling offense. The rookie usurped Cole in late October and November, albeit with little to show for his victory on the stat sheet. Chark may have a shot to make it back for Week 15 against Washington.