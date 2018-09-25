Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Sees 11 snaps
Chark failed to catch his lone target in Sunday's 9-6 loss to the Titans.
Chark played only 11 offensive snaps as Jacksonville's offense struggled to move the ball against Tennessee. The rookie second round pick has just one reception for 13 yards through three games and should remain firmly entrenched as the Jaguars No. 4 wide receiver.
More News
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Loses fumble on first career catch•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Not targeted in NFL debut•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Opportunity knocks in wake of Lee injury•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Catchless in regular-season dress rehearsal•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Impressing thus far•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Catches lone target•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 Believe It or Not
Week 3 was a crazy one, Heath Cummings tells you what you should believe and what you shou...
-
Week 3 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Week 3, with a sneak peek at the...
-
Garoppolo injury: Fantasy impact
Heath Cummings takes a look at what the 49ers offense might look like without Jimmy Garopp...
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...