Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Sees four targets
Chark caught two of four targets for 68 yards in Sunday's blowout loss to the Chiefs.
Chark was involved early with 38 and 30-yard receptions in the first half, but was unable to secure his other two targets.QB Blake Bortles looked his way in the redzone late in the fourth quarter, but the pass was intercepted. Sunday could be a big first step for Chark, as it was the first time this season where he was a factor in the offense. The 22-year-old remains the No. 4 wide receiver as he still only played 25 of 83 offensive snaps, but Sunday's performance could prove to be an important building block for the young receiver.
