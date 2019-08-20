Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Shows improved hands
Chark displayed reliable hands throughout offseason practices and training camp, often appear to be Jacksonville's best wide receiver, according to ESPN.com's Mike DiRocco.
The 2018 second-round pick seems to be making progress after a quiet rookie season, though he's caught just one of four targets for two yards through the first two weeks of the preseason. Despite his strong work this summer, Chark may need to battle for snaps with Chris Conley and Marqise Lee (knee), while Dede Westbrook (groin) appears safe in his starting role. Chark should get a good chunk of playing time in Thursday's preseason game against the Dolphins.
