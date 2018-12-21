Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Sidelined for Week 16
Chark (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.
The Jaguars will hold the rookie for the fifth consecutive game, an unsurprising development after he failed to practice this week. Chark may need to log a full practice or two next week to have a realistic shot at suiting up in the Jaguars' season finale Dec. 30 against the Texans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 16 Sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to trust in Week 16, including a pair of running backs in...
-
Week 16 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 16
-
Week 16 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers and risks
Before you lock in your lineup for Week 16, make sure you go through Dave Richard's Week 16...
-
Week 16 things to know
Playing for a championship in Week 16? Heath Cummings has what you need to know to bring home...