Chark (quadriceps) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

The Jaguars will hold the rookie for the fifth consecutive game, an unsurprising development after he failed to practice this week. Chark may need to log a full practice or two next week to have a realistic shot at suiting up in the Jaguars' season finale Dec. 30 against the Texans.