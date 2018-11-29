Chark (quadriceps) wasn't scheduled to participate in practice Thursday, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

With the rookie set to go down as a non-participant in the first two practices of the week, he appears to be trending toward a second straight absence Sunday against the Colts. While Chark sat out last week's 24-21 loss to the Bills, Keelan Cole reclaimed a regular role in three-receiver sets but was only targeted twice and recorded no receptions.

