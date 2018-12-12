Chark (quadriceps) won't participate in Wednesday's practice, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Chark has missed three consecutive games with the quad issue and isn't starting off preparations for Week 15 on the right foot. Since he hasn't played in nearly a month, Chark may need to put in a full practice by Friday to have a realistic shot at suiting up Sunday against the Redskins.

