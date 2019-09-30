Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Slowed in Denver

Chark hauled in four of his eight targets for 44 yards in Week 4 against Denver.

Chark was held out of the end zone for the first time this season and was largely unable to break free from the Broncos' secondary for big plays. However, the performance still had encouraging moments as he hauled in a catch in the end zone that was nullified by a holding call and also led the team in targets. In addition, he made a nice diving catch down the sideline to convert a 24-yard catch near the end of the first quarter -- his longest of the game. Chark will look to return to the end zone in Week 5 against the Panthers.