Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Slowed in Denver
Chark hauled in four of his eight targets for 44 yards in Week 4 against Denver.
Chark was held out of the end zone for the first time this season and was largely unable to break free from the Broncos' secondary for big plays. However, the performance still had encouraging moments as he hauled in a catch in the end zone that was nullified by a holding call and also led the team in targets. In addition, he made a nice diving catch down the sideline to convert a 24-yard catch near the end of the first quarter -- his longest of the game. Chark will look to return to the end zone in Week 5 against the Panthers.
More News
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Impressive start to season endures•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Back to full speed•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Ankle issue heading into Week 3•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Backs up monstrous Week 1 outing•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Goes deep against Chiefs•
-
Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Winners and Losers
David Montgomery is getting the work we wanted to see. So is Wayne Gallman. Only one of us...
-
Week 5 Early Waivers: Guess who's back
We've gotten excited about them in the past, only to be let down. Are Ronald Jones, Jordan...
-
Week 4 Injuries: Stafford, Hilton doubts
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 4, identifying risky plays, sneaky...