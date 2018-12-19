Chark (quadriceps) isn't slated to practice Wednesday.

Chark has missed the Jaguars' last four games and hasn't practiced in any capacity since first suffering the quad injury in the Week 11 loss to the Steelers. If the rookie fails to demonstrate meaningful progress in the next few days, the Jaguars may elect to officially shut him down for the season by shifting him to injured reserve.

