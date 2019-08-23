Chark was forced out of Thursday's preseason matchup with Miami due to a concussion, Tad reports.

Chark sustained the concussion on a kickoff return in the second quarter. It's unclear just how long the 23-year-old will need to recover from the injury. If Chark misses significant time, Keelan Cole and Terrelle Pryor would be next in line to see additional reps.

