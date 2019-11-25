Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Tallies 38 receiving yards

Chark caught five of six targets for 38 yards during Sunday's 42-20 loss to the Titans.

A week after drawing a whopping 15 targets, Chark's six looks were his fewest since Week 7 against Cincinnati. He hauled in all but one of the balls sent his way, but his long gain of 12 yards limited his output in this underwhelming performance. Chark continues to factor significantly into the gameplan each week, but Nick Foles' propensity for spreading the ball around has affected his fantasy value negatively. He's failed to top 60 yards in four of the last six games heading into next Sunday's favorable matchup against the Buccaneers.