Chark caught one of three targets for two yards during Thursday's 29-0 loss to Baltimore.

Jacksonville got the big-bodied rookie involved early, all three of his targets coming during the Jaguars' first two drives. The Jaguars invested a second-round pick in Chark to try to spark last year's dormant passing attack. Thursday's grade has to be an incomplete as the marquee name of the offseason's investments, Nick Foles, sat out. Look for that duo, who reportedly have performed well together in camp, as the preseason picks up.