Chark was targeted twice but did not catch a pass in Sunday's 29-26 loss to the Colts.

Chark saw his highest snap share of the season in Week 8 prior to the Jaguars' bye, and had a similar workload Sunday despite his lack of results. The rookie second-round pick appears to have gained favor over Keelan Cole, who he outsnapped 44-to-22 at Indianapolis. Chark's non-existent production despite his increased playing time illustrates why the young receiver can't be relied upon for fantasy purposes until proven otherwise.