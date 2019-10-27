Jaguars' D.J. Chark: TD drought no more
Chark caught six of 12 targets for 79 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 29-15 win over the Jets.
Chark sealed the win with an eight-yard touchdown inside of five minutes to play. The touchdown was Chark's sixth of the season and first since Week 5. He also led the team in catches and targets. Up next for Chark is a Week 9 rematch with a Texans team against which he produced 55 yards and a touchdown back in Week 2.
