Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Totals 15 yards in loss
Chark caught two of five targets for 15 yards in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Steelers.
Chark's five targets actually led the team as quarterback Blake Bortles attempted only 18 passes for 104 yards in the contest. The rookie second-round pick again outsnapped Keelan Cole -- who also wasn't targeted -- and appears to have taken over as the Jaguars' No. 3 receiver, despite his minimal production.
