Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Totals 31 yards
Chark caught four of seven passes for 31 yards in Sunday's 20-7 loss to the Texans.
The Jaguars offense struggled to put up points for the third consecutive week, but Chark played 44 percent of the offensive snaps, by far his best mark of the season. The seven targets tied with RB T.J. Yeldon for second on the team, but none of the wide receivers -- but Chark especially -- can be trusted consistently for fantasy purposes given the volatility of the quarterback situation, as Blake Bortles was benched in the third quarter Sunday for his continued poor play. Chark has seen some time on kick returns as well, but muffed an opportunity Sunday, giving Jacksonville starting field-goal position at the five-yard line.
