Jaguars' D.J. Chark: Two scores in loss
Chark hauled in eight of his 11 targets for 164 yards and two touchdowns in Week 5 against the Panthers.
Chark tallied the Jaguars' first two touchdowns of the contest, the first on a 37-yard deep pass in which he beat corner Ross Cockrell streaking across the left side of the field. He followed that up with an 11-yard reception in the end zone, finding a soft spot in the Panthers' zone. While his 4.34 40-yard dash time is the highlight of his profile, Chark has proven to be far more than just a burner by racking up eight or more targets in three of his last four games. Now that he's emerged as Gardner Minshew's top target, he'll look to keep things going in Week 6 against the Saints.
