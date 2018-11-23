Chark (quad) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills, Phillip Heilman of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Chark was added to the injury report this week as he was unable to practice due to the quad issue. Keelan Cole should take over duties as the Jaguars' No. 3 receiver against the Bills, but would be a risky proposition for fantasy given the inconsistency of the passing attack.

