Chark isn't suiting up for Thursday's preseason game against the Ravens, Phillip Heilman of The Athletic reports.

It's a bit surprising Jacksonville is holding Chark out of action, considering he only suited up in 11 games during his rookie season in 2018, and could certainly benefit from more reps. On the other hand, his omission from the roster for Thursday could be a great sign that he has a solidified role in the offense. Keelan Cole and C.J. Board stand to receive the first-team reps early in the game, before handing it off to the depth receivers.