Chark didn't catch either of his targets in Sunday's loss to the Texans, and totaled 14 receptions for 174 yards in 11 games this season.

Chark missed the previous five games with the quadriceps issue so it was good to see him return to the field, though he played only 12 offensive snaps. The heavier workload he had been seeing prior to the injury dissipated, with Keelan Cole remaining as the team's No. 3 wide receiver for the season finale. The rookie second-round pick overall had an uneventful debut campaign, as he failed to make much of an impact on an unproductive offense. A full offseason with the team should help the 22-year-old's development significantly, as his raw technical skills as a receiver showed when on the field. At 6-4 and 198 pounds, Chark has the physical tools to be an explosive downfield threat, but the Jaguars still need to find a solution to their quarterback situation.