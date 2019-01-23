Hayden had 46 tackles (39 solo), one sack and one interception in 10 games this season

Hayden suffered a toe injury Week 2 that ended up costing him six games, but he otherwise served as the nickel cornerback and fill-in starter during his first season with Jacksonville. The 28-year-old was reliable in his role for the Jaguars when healthy and should serve in a similar role in 2019.