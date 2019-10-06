Jaguars' D.J. Hayden: Active Week 5
Hayden (foot) is active Sunday against the Panthers.
This is big news for Jacksonville, as the team is already down starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey (back), making the services of Hayden all the more necessary. A foot injury made Hayden a late addition to the injury report, but it he'll suit up and attempt to play through it.
