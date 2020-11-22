site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jaguars-d-j-hayden-back-from-injured-reserve | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Jaguars' D.J. Hayden: Back from injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
Nov 21, 2020
at
10:00 pm ET 1 min read
Hayden (hamstring) was activated from injured reserve Saturday.
The 30-year-old landed injured reserve in early October with the hamstring issue, but he's back in time for Week 11. Hayden should play a significant role in the secondary, especially CJ Henderson (groin) recent put on injured reserve.
More News
2D ago
• by RotoWire Staff
10/07/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/07/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
10/04/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/21/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
09/20/2020
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read