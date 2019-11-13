Play

Hayden (neck/shoulder) was a full practice participant Wednesday.

Hayden was unable to play Week 9 due to the neck and shoulder injuries, but he's ready to go coming out of the Jaguars' bye week. The 29-year-old should reclaim duties as Jacksonville's nickel cornerback Sunday at Indianapolis.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories