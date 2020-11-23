Coach Doug Marrone said Monday that Hayden (knee) will miss "considerable time," Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
While it's not a clear timeline, it's safe to assume that Hayden won't play Week 12 against the Browns, and he could be placed on IR as well. It's yet another hit to the Jaguars' secondary that is already without rookie first-rounder CJ Henderson (groin) for at least two more games. Moving forward, Sidney Jones (Achilles) is in the mix to be the No. 1 cornerback along with Tre Herndon.