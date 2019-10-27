Jaguars' D.J. Hayden: Done for day
Hayden (shoulder) won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets, kdk reports.
Hayden was forced out of the game late in the second quarter, and as evidenced by this news, is dealing with a serious-enough injury. Now that he's done, Josh Robinson and Breon Borders continue to operate as the only healthy depth corners. Expect the team to have an update on Hayden's status following the game or in the coming days.
