Hayden was forced out of Sunday's game against the Buccaneers with a neck injury, Tad Dickman of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Hayden recorded two tackles (one solo), a pass breakup and a fumble recovery before leaving the contest. The veteran corner has been solid in coverage this year, allowing 6.8 yards per target and zero touchdowns. Breon Borders and Brandon Watson are expected to be the main beneficiaries of Hayden's absence.