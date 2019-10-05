Hayden (foot) was added to the injury report Saturday and is considered questionable for Sunday's game versus the Panthers, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

The late addition to the injury report doesn't bode well for Hayden's chances of playing Sunday. If Hayden can't go, it would hurt the Jaguars' secondary depth, which is even more necessary since Jalen Ramsey (back) has been ruled out.