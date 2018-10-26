Jaguars' D.J. Hayden: Listed as doubtful
Hayden (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Hayden has missed five consecutive games due to a toe injury, and appears to be a long shot to suit up against the Eagles in London. With A.J. Bouye (calf) and Tyler Patmon (neck) ruled out for Week 8, Hayden's absence would mean increased snaps for the likes of Quenton Meeks, Tre Herndon and Dee Delaney.
