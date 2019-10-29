Hayden (shoulder) could potentially play Sunday against the Texans in London, John Reid of The Florida Times-Union reports.

Hayden was forced to exit Sunday's contest during the second quarter of the Jaguars' win over the Jets and failed to return to the game. Following Wednesday's practice report, more information regarding the cornerback's status for the Week 9 contest in London should become available. However, if the 29-year-old were to miss any time, Josh Robinson and Breon Borders would be expected to fill the void left by Hayden.