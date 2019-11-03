Jaguars' D.J. Hayden: Not playing Sunday
Hayden (shoulder/neck) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Texans in London, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.
Hayden had been listed as questionable ahead of the contest, despite only practicing once during the week. The Jaguars ultimately decided Hayden wasn't ready to play, but the cornerback should have a good chance at returning to action Nov. 17 against the Colts following Jacksonville's Week 10 bye.
