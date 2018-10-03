Jaguars' D.J. Hayden: Out again in Week 5
Hayden (toe) will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hayden will miss his third consecutive contest as a result of the toe injury that surfaced prior to Week 3 against the Titans. Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye remain the starters for the Jaguars, with Tyler Patmon serving as the nickel corner in his absence.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Sony Michel and Aaron Jones have shown flashes, but not enough for Fantasy owners to trust...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, Week 5 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 5
-
Injury updates for Gronk, Hilton
There are a lot of injuries to watch before Thursday nights game. Heath Cummings has your updates...
-
Fantasy Football trade chart, values
Our advanced computer model simulated the rest of the NFL season 10,000 times
-
Stream Bortles and McDonald
Week 5 brings a bye for the Bears and Buccaneers as well as tough matchups for the Chiefs and...
-
Week 5 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. Our Cut List shows you which players to drop in 10-, 12- and...