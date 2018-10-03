Hayden (toe) will not suit up for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Hayden will miss his third consecutive contest as a result of the toe injury that surfaced prior to Week 3 against the Titans. Jalen Ramsey and A.J. Bouye remain the starters for the Jaguars, with Tyler Patmon serving as the nickel corner in his absence.