Hayden (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Texans in London, Hays Carlyon of 1010 AM WJXL reports.

Hayden missed the first two practices of the week but showed enough at Friday's session to earn the questionable tag. Breon Borders would likely fill in as the nickel cornerback should Hayden be unable to suit up.

