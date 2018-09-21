Hayden is listed as questionable with a toe injury for Sunday's game against the Titans, John Oehser of the Jaguars' official site reports.

Hayden was not listed on the injury report prior to receiving the questionable tag, so the specifics of the injury remain unclear. Starting cornerback Jalen Ramsey (ankle) was likewise a late addition to the injury report, so the Jaguars depth at cornerback could suddenly be tested. Tyler Patmon and Tre Herndon are the other two cornerbacks on the roster behind starter A.J. Bouye, should Ramsey or Hayden be unable to play Sunday.