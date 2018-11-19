Hayden had eight tackles (seven solo) and a pass defensed in Sunday's loss to the Steelers.

Hayden's second game of the season was an unusually productive one, as the eight tackles are his highest total since he recorded 13 during Week 9 of the 2015 season. The 28-year-old had an unceremonious finish to the game, as he wiped out his own interception in the endzone with a facemask penalty, and was then penalized for defensive holding as the Steelers scored the game-winning touchdown shortly thereafter. Hayden is likely to return to a more modest tackle total against the run-oriented Bills next week.