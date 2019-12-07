Play

Hayden (neck) is absent from the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Chargers.

Hayden exited last week's loss to the Buccaneers with a neck injury and was subsequently limited at Wednesday and Thursday's practices. However, he logged a full workload Friday and has been cleared to take on his usual role in Week 14.

