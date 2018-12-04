Hayden had four solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Hayden has been surprisingly productive with 19 tackles (14 solo) and three passes defensed -- including the interception -- over the last three games. The 28-year-old has been working as the Jaguars' nickelback behind starters Jalen Ramsey (knee) and A.J. Bouye, and should continue in that capacity Thursday at Tennessee.