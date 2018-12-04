Hayden had four solo tackles and an interception in Sunday's win over the Colts.

Hayden has been surprisingly productive with 19 tackles (14 solo) and three passes defensed -- including the interception -- over the last three games. The 28-year-old has been working as the Jaguars' nickelback behind starters Jalen Ramsey (knee) and A.J. Bouye, and should continue in that capacity Thursday at Tennessee.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • usatsi-11600347-jaylen-samuels-steelers-2018-1400.jpg

    Week 13 streaming options

    It's not a great week for streaming, unless you play on a site where Jaylen Samuels is eligible...

  • NFL: Los Angeles Chargers at San Francisco 49ers

    Week 14 Waiver Wire

    Week 13 was a bit of a mess for Fantasy players, and now we're left to pick up the pieces....

  • alshon.jpg

    Week 13 Cut List

    Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...