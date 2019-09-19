Play

Hayden notched three tackles (two solo), one sack and one defended pass during Sunday's 13-12 loss to the Texans.

Hayden has already matched his career-high sack total in a single season. The 28-year-old exists mostly off the IDP radar, but he could garner some value if he's able to keep up his disruptive momentum Thursday versus the Titans.

