Hayden had six solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 33-13 loss to the Colts.

Hayden played 76 percent of defensive snaps as the nickel cornerback and recorded his second sack of the season. The 29-year-old has played a similar workload most weeks but the six tackles ties a season high and represents the ceiling for production in his current role. Hayden has 32 tackles (26 solo) and four passes defensed in nine games.